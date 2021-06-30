Women’s suffrage

30 June 2021 23:42 IST

Mrs. D. Jinarajadasa writes :—

The fact of the enfranchisement of the women of the Madras Presidency has now become known to the world and messages of congratulation are coming in, many of them being received by the Women’s Indian Association, which, being an organisation linked to the International Societies, forms a link between the women of India and the women of the rest of the world. The message that we very much value and appreciate is that from Lady Constance Lytton, the daughter of the late Viceroy of India, who for many years did the most splendid work in England for the enfranchisement of the women of that country and devoted herself absolutely to the cause of freedom and progress of women. She writes: “Please offer the women of South India my most heartfelt congratulations on their winning the Vote — that is if there is an assembly to receive such congratulations … I am thrilled by your splendid letter about it and it seems like a dream the way the experience in our own Island has borne wonderful fruit.”

