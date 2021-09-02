Quite a large number of educated Bengali ladies, about fifty in number, went to the Bengal Council Chamber to follow the debate on the resolution about women franchise which came up for discussion in the Council today. Special arrangements had to be made for the accommodation and they were given seats in a portion of the hall set apart for them. There was one main resolution and three amendments which were moved one after another and discussed together for three hours, after which the Council adjourned, before the debate concluded. The original resolution demanded the entire removal of sex disqualification for registration on electoral rolls and the provisions enabling women to record their votes. The first amendment asked for the extension of franchise to lady graduates only. The second amendment went a little further and demanded extension of franchise to ladies who had passed the matriculation examination. The third amendment which was moved by Kumar of Tahirpur, an orthodox Hindu Zemindar, was practically in opposition to the original motion. The amendment wanted the question of the removal of sex disqualification be referred to a committee.