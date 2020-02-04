Why People Sing in Bath Rooms.

“Sounds of the Town” was the subject of the third of the series of Christmas lectures by Professor W.H. Bragg at the Royal Institution on “The World of Sound.” He delighted his juvenile audience by his experiments in explanation of familiar noises in the house — the roar of the wind in the chimney, the drip of water in the bath, the echoings of any empty room, the singing of the kettle, and the creakings that are heard when the house is still at night. “Why do so many people sing in the bathroom?” asked the Professor, and the girls and boys broke out into laughter. The professor explained that the note is struck for them by the running water. He also pointed out that, while the voice sounds resonantly in the bathroom, it is not half so fine or inspiring when the song is continued in the dressing room. The reason is that the furniture of the dressing room tends to deaden the reverberations. Professor Bragg then gave illustrations of the rise and fall of the pitch of the noises caused by the dropping of a little India-rubber ball into a bowl of water. When the ball was given an irregular surface by dirt or grease it “burst” the water, and thereby caused a loud “plap”; but when the ball was rubbed quite clean and dry it fell noiselessly, because the water lapped round its even surface. The explanation given of the singing of the kettle was that the bubbles or steam formed at the bottom nearest to the flame, tried to get to the top, and coming into contact with water of a lower temperature, fell back again with sounds like tiny hammer strokes on something solid.