Adelaide, June 6: Mr. Sastri has arrived. He will deliver addresses here and proceed to Melbourne on Friday.

Melbourne, June 7: Mr. Sastri, tonight delivered a fine address to a big meeting in Victoria Hall. Referring to the "White Australia" policy Mr. Sastri said that neither the Government nor the intelligent people of India desired to question Australia's right to determine the character of her population. It was for Australia not India to judge the "White Australia" policy. India agreed to keep her populace from Australian territories except to the extent to which the Commonwealth chose to relax her laws. Mr. Sastri appealed for better conditions for those Indians already admitted which would enable him to tell malcontents that such had been remedied to give the hope that as those flaws of empire had been got rid of other matters causing disrepute were also susceptible to adjustment. He desired to establish an understanding between East and West in the interests of the two countries and of the Empire.