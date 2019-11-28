Archives

What is Nationalism?

By V. Mangalvedkar.

The interests of the country are inseparably interwoven with nationalism and none else. The strength and fortune of the future are intimately associated with the cult of nationalism. But it is most essential to understand nationalism as the philosophy of the combined efforts of the secular and temporal powers of the nation towards its elevation. The unfaltering and faithful recognition of the dual character — that is the secular and temporal — of nationalism will alone best serve the real needs of the country. Any other conception of serving the interests of the country; any attempt to discredit, deny or overlook the dual aspects of nationalism, any suggestion to single out the secular and temporal aspects of it, must be taken to be mischievous, unwarranted and short-sighted. Because the two, secular and temporal aspects of nationalism are inseparable, because its divided conception of separate control of each to the great disadvantage of the temporal invariably lands the country into a situation to which no serious students of history will ever tolerate for a moment.

