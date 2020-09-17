‘What happens if Govt. is toppled?’

17 September 2020 00:29 IST

Mr. M. Karunanidhi, Chief Minister, to-day [September 16, Tiruchi] asked Mr. C. Rajagopalachari, founder-leader of the Swatantra Party, to clarify what would happen if Mrs. Indira Gandhi’s Government was toppled at the Centre as desired by him. In a press statement, Mr. Karunanidhi wanted Rajaji to tell him what kind of a Government would be formed and who would be the “fortunate” person to become the new Prime Minister. Would Rajaji “unhesitatingly” accept the responsibility of taking over the Prime Ministership, or would Mr. Kamaraj be made Prime Minister, he asked. Mr. Karunanidhi desired to know whether Rajaji thought that a new Parliament would be elected or the President would “rule” till 1972. Would Rajaji accept Presidential rule till 1972, he asked. Even if elections to Parliament were held in 1971 itself, elections to the Assemblies would have to be held in 1972. This would result in both the Government and the people being preoccupied with elections for the next two years. Did Rajaji want this, he asked. In future also, the two elections would be held in alternate years, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising