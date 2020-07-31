The West Bengal Governor, Mr. S. S. Dhavan, to-day [July 30] dissolved the State Assembly setting at rest all speculations about formation of an alternative ministry in the State. The announcement was immediately welcomed by all major parties. Some of the parties, including the two Communist parties and the Forward Bloc, also demanded an early announcement of the date of mid-term poll in the State. The Assembly was suspended on March 19, when President’s rule was imposed following the Chief Minister Mr. Ajoy Mukherjee’s resignation on March 16. A Raj Bhavan communique issued this evening, said, “The Governor of West Bengal, by his order dated 30-7-70, has been pleased to dissolve the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect.” Mr. Dhavan had earlier sent a communication to the Union Government stating that it did not seem possible that a stable government could be formed in West Bengal. In view of this, it was recommended that the State Assembly should be dissolved. He, accordingly, dissolved the Assembly. Since the promulgation of the President’s rule, the erstwhile constituents of the second United Front broke into groups, one headed by the Communist Party of India and the other led by the Communist Party (Marxist), with the Bangla Congress ploughing a lone furrow.
West Bengal assembly dissolved
