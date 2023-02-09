February 09, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST

Washington, Feb. 7: In submitting the report of the American debt commission to Congress, President Hardiag requested its approval of the agreement with Britain regarding her debt to America, as a recommitment of the English speaking world to the validity of contract. He approved the judgment of the commission that the agreement fully preserved integrity of obligations and represented the first great step towards the re-adjustment of the inter-governmental obligations growing out of the war.