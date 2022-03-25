March 25, 2022 01:23 IST

The noted German scientist, Hans Oelke, just back from South Antarctica where he spent five months trying to discover why penguins are rapidly dying out, believes he has found the answer: They are being decimated by the deadly typhus-producing human virus salmonella. His theory is that the virus is being spread by globe-trotting seagulls, acting as “carriers.” Hitherto Ross Island and similar Arctic territories were “salmonella-free” areas. Dr. Oelke, resident researcher of the Hanover Natural Science Museum, whose assignment was backed by the German Research Association and the American National Science Foundation, said that for some mysterious reason, the 1,70,000 penguin couples on Ross Islands were decimated by some 40 per cent over the past five to ten years. Dr. Oelke began to check out every possible cause for the mass extermination. He made a broad sampling of penguin, seal and seagull manure. True enough, some 15 per cent of the seagull droppings were found to contain traces of salmonella. The obvious conclusion was that the danger of salmonella infection must now be regarded as global. — DPA