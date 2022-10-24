Vietnam talks productive, says Kissinger

Saigon, Oct. 23: The U.S. Embassy here said to-day that progress has been made towards an Indo-China peace settlement, but indicated the United States and South Vietnam still differed on details of a ceasefire and other political issues. The Embassy made the statement shortly after the U.S. Presidential Adviser, Dr. Henry Kissinger, flew to Washington to give President Nixon a pre-election report on his six meetings in five days with the South Vietnamese President, Mr. Nguyen Van Thieu in search of an Indo-China peace formula. Dr. Kissinger himself told newsmen that his intensive conferences with Mr. Thieu and other South Vietnamese officials were productive, but he did not elaborate. The Embassy issued a 20-word official statement saying: “We have made progress. Talks will continue between us and the Government of Vietnam. It is not in the interest of negotiations to be more specific at this time.” The meeting between Dr. Kissinger and Mr. Thieu were reported to have centred on working out details of a ceasefire that could be accepted by South Vietnam as well as the communist side. More than 14 hours of talks in the Presidential Palace have been characterised by a continuous Government campaign rejecting the communist proposal for a three-part Government and denouncing any solution which would not lead to a lasting peace. From the President’s reactions it appeared that Dr. Kissinger was discussing with Mr. Thieu a form of coalition Government which would involve National Liberation Front participation and go part way towards meeting communist demands.