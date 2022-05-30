Veteran actor Prithviraj dead

Bombay, May 29: Mr Prithviraj Kapoor, veteran film and stage actor, died here to-day after prolonged illness. He was 66. He is survived by his wife, three sons, all noted actors, the famous of whom is Raj Kapoor, and a daughter. Prithviraj had been admitted a month ago to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. Prithviraj Kapoor had the distinction of acting in the first Indian talkie, “Alam Ara”, and later in several hits, “Moghul-e-Azam,” being the one in recent times. Honoured as a fellow of the Sangeet Natak Akademy, Prithiviraj had to his credit a special award of the National Academy of Arts and Muses, Czechoslovakia in July 1966 for acting in “Aasman Mahal”. Born in 1906, Prithviraj was educated in Samundari, Lyalipur and Peshawar. He was associated with the film industry from 1931. He worked with the New Theatres, Ranjit Studios and ran his own Prithvi Theatres for 16 years. His earlier films include Vidyapati, Manzil, Sikandar, Awara, Seeta, India Today, Visha Kanya, and Pagal while the plays he produced include Shakuntala, Ahooti and Ghaddaar. Late Prithviraj Kapoor was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha for eight years. He was an active supporter of the freedom movement.