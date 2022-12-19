U.S. resumes full-scale bombing of N. Vietnam

December 19, 2022 03:25 am | Updated 03:25 am IST

Washington, Dec. 18: The United States has resumed full-scale bombing of North Vietnam and will continue it until Hanoi agrees to a settlement of the war, the White House said to-day. President Nixon had ordered the resumption of the bombing north of 20th Parallel “to cope with another enemy build-up, and forestall a possible communist offensive,” the White House added. But the Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Ronald Ziegler, refused to link Mr. Nixon’s decision to the current stalemate in peace talks. “We are not going to allow the peace talks to be used as a cover for another offensive,” Mr. Ziegler told reporters. “The road to a negotiated peace is wide open,” Mr. Ziegler said. “We want a rapid settlement to this conflict.” He said the U.S. would continue working with both South Vietnam and North Vietnam in the hope of achieving a settlement but added: “Our policy is designed to deal with an enemy build-up which could lead to another offensive in the south. The President will continue to order any action he deems necessary by air or by sea to prevent any build-up he sees in the south,” he added. In Saigon, the U.S. Command announced that the U.S. had resumed bombing attacks against the Hanoi-Haiphong area of North Vietnam. “We are conducting air strikes throughout North Vietnam against military targets from which North Vietnam is supporting continued infiltration into an attack against South Vietnam,” a U.S. Command spokesman said. “This includes the Hanoi-Haiphong area,” he added.