U.S. not for world disarm meeting

September 14, 2022 01:22 IST

London, Sept. 13: There was no agreement between the United States and Russia at the latest session of the 25-nation Geneva Disarmament conference, which has just concluded, on Soviet proposals for a world disarmament conference. While the Russians are keen on a global conference, the American delegate at Geneva, Ambassador Martin expressed the view that it was not yet time for it and any premature conference on a global scale might lead to more polemics and propaganda than to the sort of serious negotiation which is a feature of the Geneva Disarmament conference. The forthcoming session of the U.N. General Assembly will anyhow examine the Soviet proposals along with the annual report of the Geneva conference. The latest session of the Geneva conference also produced no agreement on the Mexican proposals for its reorganisation and enlargement. Mexico supported by a few other members had suggested that as a prerequisite for these measures the 10-year-old arrangement by which the U.S. and Russia provide permanent co-chairmen for the conference should be ended. Many member countries agreed that eventually both France and China must be brought into the Geneva discussions, but others led by Canada advised that the bus should not be stopped until one was sure that there was some more passengers to be picked up. The present arrangement had worked well so far and it should not be changed before there was a definite assurance that France and China wished to participate in the Geneva deliberations.

