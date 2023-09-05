UPSC re-assessing exam. system for IAS

September 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Sept. 4: The Union Public Service Commission is at present engaged in the task of re-assessing the examination system for various services, including the Indian Administrative Service and the engineering services. The main purpose is to rationalise the entire structure of the examination system “with a view to bringing it in line with the changed conditions.”

It is learnt that a good deal of exercise has already been done, though it may take some more time before the new features are introduced. The idea is to lay greater emphasis on a candidate’s capacity to grasp fundamentals and discourage cramming of subjects. The Department of Personnel also, it is learnt, is of the view that the general scheme of examination should not be a mere repetition of the degree course examinations. The UPSC may announce the changes after all the necessary details are worked out. An important factor that will influence the scheme is the recent decision of the Commission to increase the upper age limit for the engineering services and the IAS as a result of which candidates with a greater understanding of the current happenings are expected to take the examinations.

A problem that has been worrying the UPSC is the poor performance of candidates sitting for the examination held for recruitment to the Indian Statistical Service. The required number of suitable candidates have not been forthcoming. In consultation with experts in the field, the Commission has already initiated action to examine the causes for the unsatisfactory performance of the candidates appearing for this examination and also to consider whether the existing scheme of the examination needs any modification.