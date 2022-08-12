U.N.S.C. defers discussion on Bangla

August 12, 2022 04:45 IST

United Nations, Aug. 11: The Security Council members, striving to avert a Chinese veto, to-day agreed to defer until August 21 further consideration of Bangladesh’s application for U.N. membership. The 15 members, meeting behind closed doors as the Council’s Committee on Admissions, also agreed to waive the rule requiring 35 days notice for the admission of a new State by the General Assembly. The Assembly begins its 27th session on September 19. Bangladesh submitted its membership application on Tuesday and the Council voted to place it on its agenda yesterday, overriding strong objections by China. The Chinese Ambassador, Mr. Huang Hua, opposed the inclusion of the formal application in the agenda yesterday, but the Council voted 11 to 1 with three members (Guinea, Somalia and Sudan) not participating to inscribe the item. The proposal by the President, the Belgian Ambassador, Mr. Edouard Longerstaey, to follow the rules of procedure and ask the Committee on Admissions to consider the application was accepted without a formal vote. But Mr. Huang repeatedly asserted that Bangladesh was not qualified for membership and warned that China firmly opposed admission under the present circumstances. He said the U.N. had called explicitly on Bangladesh and India to repatriate prisoners of war. But the situation was that India had failed to withdraw its troops from Bangladesh and more than 90,000 Pakistani prisoners were still detained.