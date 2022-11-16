U.N.G.A. wants Portugal to quit African territories

November 16, 2022 12:15 am | Updated November 15, 2022 10:26 pm IST

United Nations, Nov. 15: The General Assembly called on Portugal yesterday to withdraw its forces from the Portuguese African territories and appealed to all Governments to help the peoples of those territories to obtain self-determination and Independence.

The vote, clearing the way for a new round of debate on Portuguese overseas policy by the Security Council, was an overwhelming 93 to six with eight abstentions on a resolution called up from the Assembly’s Trusteeship Committee.

In affirming that the national liberation movements of Angola, Portuguese Guinea, Cape Verde and Mozambique were the “authentic representatives of the true aspirations” of their peoples and that U.N. bodies should ensure their representation in debates, the Assembly also raised the probability that these “freedom fighters” will be heard during the Council meetings, expected to open this week.

