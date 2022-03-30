From the Archives (March 30, 1972) | U.N. Commission on “Garibi Hatao”

United Nations, March 29.: The United Nations Commission on Human Rights yesterday adopted by acclamation a resolution sponsored by India and two other countries directing the Commission to consider the feasibility of observing an international year on eradication of poverty — “Garibi Hatao”. The resolution was piloted by the Indian delegate, Mrs. Leela Damodara Menon, and its cosponsors were Chile and Poland. Pakistan lent support to the resolution which also requested the Regional Economic Commissions for Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe and West Asia to include in their deliberations a review of the progress made by the countries of the regions in the implementation of the Declaration of Human Rights. India introduced the idea of an International Year on Eradication of Poverty following a suggestion made by Mrs. Menon at the start of the Commission’s current session. She had recalled the economic goal of “Garibi Hatao” set by the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, for India. Mrs. Menon said the year could be observed by starting discussions on the means of achieving the goal.