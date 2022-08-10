fifty years ago,AUGUST 10, 1972 Archives

Uganda to expel Asians

August 10, 2022 02:16 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 00:47 IST

Kampala, Aug. 9: The Ugandan President, Gen. Amin, announced to-day he was going ahead with his plan to expel all British Asians here. The General also announced that nationals from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh would be given 90 days from to-day to leave the country. His statement followed talks with Britian’s High Commissioner in Uganda, Mr. Richard Slater, the Indian and Pakistani envoys and leaders of the Asian community here. Gen. Amin said he had revoked the entry and residence permits of all non-citizen Asians here under a decree he signed to-day. The only exceptions were doctors, dentists, lawyers, owners of industrial and agricultural enterprises, and certain other categories of professional people. About 60,000 people will be affected by Gen. Amin’s decision. He said it would be up to those concerned to make their own arrangements to be out of Uganda before the 90-day deadline was up. Gen. Amin said that if they were not out of Uganda before the time-limit was up, “they will be sitting on a fire. They will be sitting very uncomfortably if they stay on.”

