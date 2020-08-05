Trouble on the hills

The recent serious clashes between the security forces and large bands of Mizo terrorists are a matter for concern. In the general election to the district council of the Mizo Hills district, held earlier this year, the tribals showed such enthusiasm that it was clear they did not believe in terroristic methods or in supporting the Mizoram rebels who are seeking a separate, independent State. A study team of legislators from Assam recommended last June that the military presence in the region should be reduced to the minimum, but the latest turn of events makes it clear that this is not the time for such action. The terrorists are now making another attempt at creating a serious situation. These guerillas are reported to have been trained by the Chinese communists at certain East Pakistan centres. “Mizo National Front” posters have begun to appear again even in Aijal. The Mizo rebels have also been receiving help from the Kukis and Naga hostiles. And leftist extremists are known to be building a subversive network all over the north-east, including the Mizo Hills. But there is no reason to be alarmed over the new wave of violence, for the security forces have already taken effective counter-measures, such as strengthening the convoy systems, moving over dangerous roads and tightening up the watch on the movement of suspicious characters. The vast majority of the Mizos have been regrouped into new villages where they are protected from the blackmail tactics of the terrorists. This policy has helped them to take up their normal tenor of life again. It is important that, side by side with military vigilance, the tempo of the measures for the improvement of agriculture and communications should be kept up, so that the tribals’ energies could be channelised into constructive activities. The future political set-up for the Mizo Hills must also be settled as soon as possible.