fifty years ago, AUGUST 5, 1972 Archives

Troops pull-out: Talks on Aug. 7

August 05, 2022 00:35 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 00:33 IST

The Government of India has suggested to Pakistan that officers of the rank of army commanders from both sides should meet on August 7 to discuss and decide on the broad principles of withdrawal of forces to the international border and the simultaneous delineation of the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt. Gen. P.S. Bhagat, GOC-in-C of the newly created Northern Army Command, is likely to represent India at this meeting, which may be held in Islamabad, according to informed sources. Pakistan has been asked to name its representative. It is likely Gen. Tikka Khan’s successor as GOC-in-C of Pakistan’s Eastern Command will head his country’s team. Some arrangements are also expected to be made to keep close contact between the two Army Headquarters to review the progress of the troops withdrawal, according to the detailed plan which will be worked out at the Islamabad meeting. The withdrawal of troops is also expected to be accompanied by simultaneous delineation of the line of control in the Jammu and Kashmir sector. After the broad plans are finalised at this meeting, the Area Commanders in Punjab and Kashmir and the Pakistani Commanders in Lahore and the occupied Kashmir area are expected to hold meetings to finalise other details about withdrawal of forces.   

