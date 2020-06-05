Troop pull-out as planned: Nixon

05 June 2020 00:05 IST

President Nixon declared last night [June 3, 1970, Washington] that his Cambodian campaign, now just past its half way mark, had been an unprecedented success and that “all our major military objectives have been achieved.” He said that this would enable him to keep his withdrawal time table in South Vietnam and announced that 50,000 of the 1,50,000 U.S. troops, which he had promised to pull out by next April, would be out of South Vietnam by October 15. But while reiterating his other pledge to withdraw all U.S. ground and support forces from Cambodia by the last day of this month Mr. Nixon said that he would continue to send air missions into Cambodia “to interfere [with] enemy troops and materials” after the July 1 deadline. Mr. Nixon did not, however, say whether or not these U.S. air missions would also support South Vietnamese ground operations (in Cambodia) which he said Saigon was free to continue after the U.S. itself had pulled out. Also omitted from Mr. Nixon’s interim report on Cambodia was any mention of the communist command’s principal headquarters for Indo-China.

