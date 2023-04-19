Trade sanctions against Rhodesia ineffective

April 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 18, 2023 10:52 pm IST

London, April 18: The sheer futility of international trade sanctions against Rhodesia became evident after the realisation here that Rhodesia exported goods worth £137 million defying sanctions last year. According to local reports on top of the buyers is the United States followed by West Germany, Japan, France and Holland. All these countries have done lucrative trade with the Rhodesians in chrome ore and tobacco. Some of Rhodesian chrome ore has been carried by British ships. The United States Supreme Court ruled two days ago that congressional action permitting imports of Rhodesian ore was legal. In Britain there is a strong Tory backbench pressure on the British Government to life or phase out sanctions against Rhodesia. They argue that if Britain’s major trading partners are not prepared to enforce sanctions against Rhodesia as stipulated by the United Nations, then why should Britain alone continue to remain out of Rhodesian trade. Now there is the prospect that the Rhodesians will boast their exports by airlifting beef to near-starved Europe in the newly-acquired three Boeing 720 aircraft. Three Boeings appeared at Salisbury airport last weekend after apparently being flown from Switzerland by way of Portugal. The Rhodesians have bought three Boeings from a Liechtenstein company which may be a cover up for some European or American sellers. The Rhodesians may have paid less than £200,000 for each Boeing. These are medium range old model jets. Mr. Rodger Hawkins, Rhodesian Minister for Transport, yesterday spoke of the possibility of establishing an international route to operate the Rhodesian Boeings.

