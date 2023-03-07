ADVERTISEMENT

Title of world’s championship
March 07, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 06, 2023 11:01 pm IST

London, March 5: At the extraordinary general meeting of the Lawn Tennis Association today over which Lord Desborough presided, consideration was given to the question of title of world’s championship which hitherto had always been granted at Wimbledon meetings. Lord Desborough said that, so long as one country had the world’s championship allotted to it in perpetuity, America found difficulty in joining the Federation and would not send an official team to Wimbledon. Unanimously the meeting passed a resolution saying the title of the world champion should be abolished in the case of hard grass and covered courts on and after 1st January 1924 and handed over the right to make or amend laws to the International Rules Board.

From the Archives

