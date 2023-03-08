Ticketless air trip: Minister admits security lapse

March 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, March 7: Angry Rajya Sabha members were to-day up in arms against what they described as the light-hearted manner in which the Minister for Aviation, Dr. Karan Singh, dealt with the question relating to three persons travelling without ticket on Air India flight from Bombay to London. Describing the incident as “anti-national”, “very serious” and “agonising”, members from all sections of the House demanded immediate suspension of the officers concerned, including the Chairman and General Manager of the Air India. Several of them, including those from the ruling benches, suspected that there was collusion between officers of Air India, the International Airport Authority and the Police in allowing three stowaways into the Air India flight on March 3. Two senior members, Mr. Chandra Sekhar and the usually calm Mr. Gangasaran Sinha, were very severe. Mr. Sinha said the attitude of the Minister was commendable and he wondered what the fate of the country would be if the reins of the nation were in the hands of people who took such serious matters lightly. Mr. Chandra Sekhar demanded that the Minister must first suspend the General Manager and Chairman and then come and talk in the House. The temper in the House was such that the Minister found it fit to apologise to Mr. Gangasaran Sinha for any impression he had created among the members that he dealing with the matter light-heartedly. Without exception members expressed their concern over the incident particularly in these days of threats from Black December. Member after member sought direction from the Chair to the Minister to take note of the temper of the House and take action immediately.