A graphic account of the Speaker’s woes and the encroachment by members on his time was given by the Speaker, Mr. G.S. Dhillon in the Lok Sabha to-day [December 4, New Delhi]. He complained that members streamed into his room with a variety of requests just as he was studying papers relating to the day’s business in the House. Since he had to come to the House at 11, the half hour preceding that was most precious to him. Members coming to him at that time gave notice of adjournment or other motions and, what was more, pressed for his verdict on them in the House immediately thereafter. All this, he said, detracted from the concentration he had to bestow on his work. He said that in the House of Commons, members saw the Speaker only once a month. Besides, there was a first rehearsal as to how a member should approach the Speaker. Mr. Dhillon said he was not suggesting such rigid system. “Nevertheless, I must mention how members do not even spare me when I am in the bath. Surely, I must be given more consideration by members”, he added.
The woes of Lok Sabha Speaker
