The Viceroy’s visit
August 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated August 01, 2023 11:15 pm IST

Bangalore, July 30: Amir ul-Mulk, Md. Mirza M. Ismail, Private Secretary to H. H. The Maharajah of Mysore has been appointed to be in sole charge of the arrangements for the reception of Lord and Lady Reading to the State. The programme to be carried out during Their Excellencies’ stay is under preparation but it is certain to include Sport and Kheddah operations in the Kharpur Jungles, a visit to the Power Works at Sivasamudram, a visit to the Krishnarajasagara Anicut, known as the Kannambadi works, and the historical survivals at Seringapatam. A sum of Rs. 18,000 has been allotted for renovation and decoration in Mysore City.

From the Archives

