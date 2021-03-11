Our Cochin Correspondent writes to us that a public enquiry into the recent disturbances at Trichur has not yet been taken up in earnest. The Durbar, we are told, has not instituted any investigation apart from that of the Police Department. The accounts of the outbreak that have found their way to the Press trace its origin to causes which, while they wary and conflict, implicate some of the high officials of the State as being of the fray. The Hindus and Muhammadans appear to hold that the Christians started the aggression and had the connivance of the police and magistracy, these being under Christian officers. The Christians in their turn pose as victims of Non-Co-operation and caste. The Diwan is reported to have attributed the whole thing to the tyranny of caste exclusivism and there are people who say that official attempts at hasty social reform must be held responsible. There is yet another reading of the occurrence which interprets it as but one incident of a general upsurge that has been gathering for some time throughout Malabar and has evidenced itself in the series of recent temple-burnings in Travancore and Cochin. Perhaps the Trichur outbreak is innocent of these alleged deeper connections and may be purely a local madness.