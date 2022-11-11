The “salt” muddle

November 11, 2022 00:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Cochin. Nov. 9: Cochin is just now on the verge of a salt famine, as it were some one having blundered. There is very great scarcity of salt in the state at present and the Dewan is now granting free permits to merchants to import salt from outside to meet the requirements of the people. There is no salt available at the Depot at Mallipuram and the loss of revenue that has resulted to the state by this muddle is by no means small, not to speak of the hardships caused to the people. It is stated that the Government must have already incurred a loss in revenue of about a lakh of rupees owing to the contractor’s default. The merchants are holding up all the available stock of salt and the price has already doubled itself. It is not known who is really at fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app