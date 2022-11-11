The “salt” muddle

Cochin. Nov. 9: Cochin is just now on the verge of a salt famine, as it were some one having blundered. There is very great scarcity of salt in the state at present and the Dewan is now granting free permits to merchants to import salt from outside to meet the requirements of the people. There is no salt available at the Depot at Mallipuram and the loss of revenue that has resulted to the state by this muddle is by no means small, not to speak of the hardships caused to the people. It is stated that the Government must have already incurred a loss in revenue of about a lakh of rupees owing to the contractor’s default. The merchants are holding up all the available stock of salt and the price has already doubled itself. It is not known who is really at fault.