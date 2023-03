March 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Rangoon, Mar. 6: Mr. U.B. Si. President of the General Council at Burmese Association (Council Entry Party) has wired to the Government of India, the emphatic protest of his Council against the doubling of the excise duty on salt as it hits the poor more than others. The telegram adds that at the Conference held at Peru last month it was resolved to abolish the excise duty on salt.