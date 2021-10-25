The Portuguese revolution

A British official despatch from Lisbon says that the new Government has been constitutionally formed under a presidential decree. A proclamation which has been issued in Lisbon announces the assassination and says that the victims are to have a state funeral. A state of siege has been declared for a fortnight. Steps are being taken to punish the assassins and disarm the ruffians who somehow have obtained weapons for the outbreak of the revolution. The British Warship “Calypso” has arrived. The whole country is quite. A Lisbon telegram states that the revolutionary movement in Lisbon was directed by the Colonel commanding insurgent troops. The Revolutionaries liberated Corta who murdered President Paes in 1918, but President Coilhow has stated that he ordered his arrest. A Vigo telegram to the “Echo-De-Paris” declares that the revolutionary movement in Portugal is of a Bolshevist character. General Rosa commanding Oporto division is reported to be marching on Lisbon.