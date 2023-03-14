The Motor Tax

March 14, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 13, 2023 10:54 pm IST

Allahabad, March 13: The Allahabad motorists assembled in large numbers at the Alfred Park last evening to protest against the proposed motor tax. Mr. Justice Walsh took the chair and strongly condemned the imposition of tax. Mr. Lalitmohan Banerjee moved and Mr. T.C. Morrison seconded the following motion which was carried unanimously: This meeting of the motorists in Allahabad brought together without any organisation, respectfully submits to the Governor that their new proposal to tax motor cars is harsh, because motors in Allahabad are not luxuries but necessities, one-sided because motorists are already saddled with heavy burden and inequitable as there are many avenues unexplored by which money can be raised and spread equally over the community.”

