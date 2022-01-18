The Mines Strike

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 15.

Despite the effort of the Extremists, underground officials of the Union have unanimously decided in favour of maintaining essential services in the mines. There has been no trouble except for a small faction fight on the natives’ compound which was promptly checked. The important Benoni district is almost the only one affected by the withdrawal of men from essential services and last night the district was entirely without lights. Considerable bitterness prevails among the miners in this part of the city.

The Chamber of Mines has agreed to a conference of seven a side which will meet forthwith.

JOHANNESBURG. Jan. 16.

(Later) Essential services on the Reef continue to work well under mines officials except in Kleinfontien old apex number 7 and Modder East Mines where flooding has started.

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 17.

It is officially stated that as a result of this morning’s Conference between the Chamber of Mines and Industrial Federation it is hoped that proposals will be submitted resulting in a settlement of the coal dispute.