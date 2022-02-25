The Times in a review of Mr. Wells articles which have recently appeared in book-form writes:— In this book we have Mr. Wells as a journalist, using the megaphone of the syndicated Press to address above all that great and unknown American public on whom, as he would tell us, the fate of the world depends. His subject, the Washington Conference, provides him with an admirable opportunity; for in truth the war and the sequels of the war have given to his earlier stories something of the quality of prophecy. As we read them over once more in the light of later events, we find that he had gone nearer than anyone else to predict what would have happen, and the catastrophes of his imagination had turned out to be not very remote from what has actually taken place. He had pictured to us years ago a world in which a great war would result in the loosening of the bonds of society and disease would complete the destruction which fighting had begun. And now he has gone to Petrograd and wandered through the desolate and forlorn streets of what had once been a gay and prosperous capital; he found there the actual realization of his own dreams. But is this the end? No. “It is plain to me that the shadow which lies so dark over Petrograd stretches as far as London.”