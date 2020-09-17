The Meston Award (From an editorial)

The text of the second report from the Joint Select Committee on the Rules under the Government of India Act is now available. It shows that the amendments made by the Committee in regard to the Meston Award are far less satisfactory than what Reuter led us to believe. The provincial share in the income-tax is not to be 25 per cent of the gross revenue estimated to accrue from the income-tax and super-tax collected by the provincial agency, as we were originally led to suppose. It would appear that the India Council suggested some modifications, and we are told that accepting the more important of these suggestions the Committee are of opinion “that there should be granted to all provinces some share in the growth of revenue from taxation on income so far as that growth is attributable to an increase in the amount of income assessed.” The manner in which this share is to be assessed and its extent “are stated in the new Rule 15 which the Committee have inserted, and it may be explained here that the figure 400 lakhs in that rule represents approximately 25 per cent of the gross revenue estimated to accrue from income-tax and super-tax collected by provincial agency in the year 1920-21.”