The Khilafat Agitation.

21 May 2020 00:05 IST

At a mass meeting of the Mohamedans [Bombay] with Mr. Shaukat Ali in the chair to consider the Khilafat situation created by the Turkish peace terms, a resolution was passed entering emphatic protest against the peace terms and expressing sympathy and offering support to Turkey and urging the Central Khilafat Committee and Mr. Gandhi to start the non cooperation movement without delay. Mr. Shaukat Ali in commending the resolution to the meeting declared that true Moslems were determined in their support of the Khilafat movement. Mr. Shaukat Ali appealed to Moslems to act with supreme patience in the coming months while Mr. Gandhi led the non cooperation movement and to live frugally during the Ramzan and give the savings to the Khilafat fund. Further, at a mass meeting of the Moslems [Hyderabad, Sindh] a resolution was passed declaring that Turkish peace terms were unacceptable, and adopting the non cooperation resolution pledging themselves to abstain from violence.

