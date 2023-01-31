ADVERTISEMENT

The Kenya elections
January 31, 2023 12:15 am | Updated January 30, 2023 10:33 pm IST

Delhi, Jan. 30: An important announcement regarding the postponement of general election in Kenya was made in the Assembly to-day. Mr. Hullah read a telegram on the subject received by the Government to-day from the Secretary of State for India. The telegram runs thus: The Colonial office have authorised the Governor of Kenya to make announcement in the following terms: The unavoidable delay in settling outstanding questions including that of Indian representation has made it necessary for the Secretary of State for Colonies to choose between a postponement of the general election and dissolution of the new Council after its election. In adopting the former course, the Secretary of State has been influenced by the fact that from the date of his predecessor’s original attempt to secure a settlement by agreement, it has been intended that the new Constitution, should be framed in time for it to be brought into force on the occassion of the general election now due.

