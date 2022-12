December 07, 2022 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST

London, Dec. 5: The India Office has issued a correction to the terms of recruitment of Europeans to the Indian Medical Service as cabled on the 3rd instant. According to the correction a Lieutenant will start at Rs 650 per mensem, not Rs. 550 and a Captain will start at Rs. 800 instead of Rs. 100.