From the Archives (January 20, 1922) The Howrah riots

Calicut, Jan 18: The Bengal Government has issued a resolution on the report of the magisterial enquiry into the riots at Howrah on the 4th November in the course of which shots were fired by police. His Excellency in Council accepts the conclusion of the District Magistrate that no order to fire was given but, only an order to charge and that the small number of armed police lost their heads and fired in the excitement of the moment. A considerable proportion of the armed force were men with a comparatively short period of service. They were surrounded by a threatening mob many times their number and were faced with a shower of stones while some of their number had received very serious injuries. The Governor in Council regrets that their discipline was not sufficiently strong to prevent firing without orders and he recognises that the circumstances in which they were placed were sufficient to try the discipline of much more seasoned men. Eight men have been convicted of participation in the original attack upon the Police and on Thana and have been sentenced to six months rigorous imprisonment and ordered to execute bonds to keep peace for one year after their release from jail.