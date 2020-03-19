The Horniman Affair.

There was no issue on March 19, 1920 due to Khilafat Day

(From an editorial)

Replying in the Imperial Council to the Hon’ble Mr. Patel, Sir Vincent said: “His Excellency the Governor-General does not propose to cancel the order of deportation from India passed against Mr. Horniman in April 1919, because concurring with the Bombay Government His Excellency does not consider that it would be compatible with the public safety to extend him at present the benefits of the amnesty under the Royal Proclamation.” We are not surprised at the nature of the answer. It has long ago been made clear that the King-Emperor’s appeal for harmony has made about as much impression on the bureaucracy as water on a duck’s back. The only change so far as we can see in its attitude is on occasional willingness to speak softly and to overflow with cheap sentiment on every occasion where sentiment does not imply any corresponding action. That, we believe, is what in the dictionary of certain of our leaders is spelt “co-operation.” It has at any rate sufficed to hugely delight certain of the Imperial Councillors to whom a little gentle tickling in the ribs from bureaucratic fingers is the most convincing of all arguments. So lost are they in the ecstatic enjoyment of this idyll that they are too often inclined to forget that they are there to serve their country — according to their more or less fitful lights-and not to carry on a violent flirtation with the bureaucracy.