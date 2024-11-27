Cinchona in Bengal.

(Associated Press of India)

CALCUTTA, Nov. 26

The area under Cinchona plantation during last year in Bengal increased to 3,055 acres and further extension of the area is expected next year. Total products from local and Java bark at the Government factory were 58,822 lbs of which 43,264 lbs were quinine sulphate. The policy of the Government of Bengal is to maintain and, if possible, extend the cinchona plantations and at the same time to improve and develop the factory in order to meet the requirements of the Province.