December 26, 2023 01:00 am | Updated December 25, 2023 10:53 pm IST

THE FRONTIER.

(ASSOCIATED PRESS OF INDIA)

DELHI, Dec. 25.

According to advice received from Frontier, Afghan troops are now in the village of Mandalai, Sangu Khel country (Afghanistan) in connection with operations against Kohat and Landi Kotal murderers and Afridi tribesmen are cooperating to prevent the escape of the gangs into Tirah. Operations are still proceeding.

