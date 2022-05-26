The failure in India

Look where you will in the Europe of today and everywhere you discern the dark spectre of Fear. In England they fear the common people and what the other Powers may do; In Ireland, it is or was sought to repress a nationality by force; in France they fear or profess to fear Germany, whom prostrate on the ground, they hope to kick to death; in Germany they fear the ruin and chaos inflicted on them by the victors; in Russia the hatred of the capitalist Powers; in all the old dominions of Austria and Turkey are men who fear and fight each other. Nowhere is there trust, nowhere goodwill. Outside this blood stained Europe we find in more than one country the gloom or the same evil presence. Thus in India the usurping white race fears the people of the land, whilst China fears the greed of the powers Japan and Great Britain and France and America. Even these credulous folk who still have faith in the politicians who by their crimes and blunders brought about the war, a war which has cost the lives of ten million men and has wasted 50000 millions sterling, even they must begin to suspect that there is something radically wrong in the world.