The end of an empire.

(From an editorial)

We publish elsewhere a summary of the terms of the Turkish Treaty as well as the appeal by the Viceroy to the Muslims of India. It is beyond question that these terms will be received throughout the country with feelings of the profoundest dismay and indignation. They outrage every single canon of justice and fair-play; they eventually cast to the winds solemn pledges; they exhibit a contemptuous disregard of the feelings of the whole Islamic world; and last but not least with a hypocrisy more disgusting than flaunting spoliation they seek to dock the ethics of the thieves’ kitchen with the threadbare garment of those famous Fourteen Points. The Crusaders have triumphed and religious fanaticism has reason to gloat over this its most conspicuous success. The Turk has been turned bag and baggage out of Europe, on the sacred soil of which he only retains Constantinople and the few miles of the Peninsula The boundaries in Asia, assures the message naively, are to remain the same with the trifling difference that they will exclude Syria, Palestine, Arabia, Mesopotamia, Armenia and Kurdistan.