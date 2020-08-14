The East African Crisis.

(From an editorial)
It will be noticed from what our Special Correspondent in London cables to-day (August 14) that there is little sign of the Cabinet, the Press or the public in Britain taking up in earnest the advocacy of the removal of the Indian grievances in British East Africa. Inspired by the Economic Imperialism of Lord Milner and regardless of their previous pledges, the Cabinet have decided on a course of action in regard to this question which spells nothing but rank injustice and cruel loss of wealth, status and honour to this country. We have in these columns summarised the position of East African Indians before; and we do not think it is necessary for us to dwell on it at any length to-day. Suffice it to say, that it was the Indians that made of that unpromising part of Africa a habitable, healthy, invigorating and smiling land. They have now been partly ousted of this their hard-earned heritage by the parasitic white minority there through what must now be taken as the active connivance and hardly disguised support of the Tory stalwarts of the Junker-ridden Coalition. This minority, it is noteworthy, got into East Africa under the right of British citizenship.
