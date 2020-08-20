20 August 2020 00:05 IST

(From an editorial)

The people of India will learn with astonishment and bitterness that the Dyer Fund promulgated by the Morning Post of London has reached a total of about £13,000, the major portion having come in almost a single week. India will of course, not begrudge the generosity of friends to any one, even though he be one that made sport of her children’s lives; but the purpose, the manner and the significance of this gift are too plainly indicated to be viewed with calm indifference even by those that have chimed in fervently with the call for truce. We have perused the long lists of subscriptions published by the Morning Post and are surprised at the assurance blandly given by it that the collections, large and small, poured in “from all sorts and conditions of people in all parts of the country”. Many of the eager contributors are persons that have eaten India’s salt, but the majority appear to be of the pure British demos, and that is a fact for India to ponder over. A number of them, again, have followed up their money gifts by glowing panegyrics for Dyer and loud condemnation for the authorities that failed to appreciate his great patriotic spirit.

Advertising

Advertising