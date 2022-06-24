The Climbers

The “Englishman” has published the following telegram from Darjeeling regarding the Mount Everest expedition: Discouraging news has been received from Everest. Another attempt was made after a height of 27200 feet had been reached but only an additional 100 feet was added to the record. Weather conditions experienced are described as terrible. Medical officers of the party have declared that the Members are all more or less incapicitated through their hardships and that several of them are suffering severely through frost bite. Already a section of the party are on their way to Darjeeling to return to England as quickly as possible. A last forlorn attempt was to be made by a party of three between 6th and 14th but as no news of the result has come through it is feared that it has been unsuccessful.