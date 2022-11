November 21, 2022 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST

Trivandrum, Nov. 20: Mr. Alladi Krishnasamy Iyer, Vakil, Madras High Court, arrived here yesterday and commenced his argument for the respondents in the Syrian Church Trust Fund case before the full bench of the High Court to-day assisted by Mr. Subba Iyer, Additional Head Sirkar Vakil, and Law Member, Tranvancore Legislative Council.