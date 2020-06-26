The Baiting of Mr. Montagu.

(From an editorial)
Mr. Montagu had a bad quarter of an hour in the House of Commons when he was put to a searching cross-examination by one of General Dyer’s champions over his plea of ignorance in regard to the details of the Amritsar massacre. We must say that on the whole he emerged from it with his tail-feathers intact, but that was because his inquisitor took the wrong line altogether. On his own statement he was receiving daily cables, obviously meagre. Why did he not insist on fuller particulars and on closer investigation by the Government of India? Was he afraid to know the full truth? We next come to his interview with Sir Michael. According to the letter he gave full details to Mr. Montagu then. Mr. Montagu says he did not know about the grosser features of the Amritsar massacre till General Dyer blurted them out. Knowing what we do of Sir Michael’s standards of truthfulness we prefer to believe Mr. Montagu. We can imagine the kind of “full details” Sir Michael would have poured forth, how the Punjab was seething with rebellion, how but for him the British Empire would have been lost and how a murderous crowd was dispersed with a regrettably heavy, yet in view of the gravity of the situation not excessive, number of casualties.
