The Agony of The Punjab: Rebellion.

(From an editorial)

A good deal has been made in the Anglo-Indian press and the point has been echoed with the right degree of elision in certain Moderate journals, of the necessity for awaiting the publication of the Hunter Report before forming a final judgment on the Punjab episode. There will certainly be no tendency on the part of any section of public opinion to ignore that Report, just as no reasonable man will consent to accept it as the last word on the subject. Lord Sinha’s grotesque attempt to establish a permanent cleavage between Moderates and Extremists on this question has failed miserably and the Moderate press has repudiated the insinuation, for that is what it comes to when the left-handed compliment is analysed that they have felt less strongly on the matter than the vast majority of the countrymen. It is true there are quarters to which any statement however absurd that falls from the lips of the “leader of the Moderate party is sacrosanct but the public have long ago learnt to assess these at their true value. The field of inquiry into the Punjab occurrences that is still in speculation and on which the Hunter Report is expected to throw light has been considerably narrowed by the revelations made by the Congress Sub Committee’s Report as well as the published evidence before the Hunter Committee itself. The conclusions the public has already been able to form, for example, on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the crawling order, the floggings and all that ingenious variety of “frightfulness” which would have done honour to a Torquemada, are not likely to be modified by the view taken of them by a cautious Scotch lawyer, a seasoned Anglo-Indian Judge or a capitalist or by a colleague of General Dyer. What the public awaits is not the Hunger Committee’s opinion on the nature of the measures taken under Martial Law, for these have so far transcended the code of humanity and civilisation that no two opinions can be possible, but any fresh light that may be thrown on the theory of “rebellion,” or in other words the necessity for Martial Law.